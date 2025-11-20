WWE Posts Video Of CM Punk Speech Thanking John Cena In Unaired Raw Segment At MSG

CM Punk and John Cena have been eternally tied together by their iconic feud in the 2010s, and with Cena's retirement on the horizon, Punk took some time to thank the man he beat for the WWE Championship on multiple occasions.

"When I first came to the main roster in 2006, John Cena was on top," Punk said in a new video from after this past week's "WWE Raw" in Madison Square Garden. Punk pointed out that over the years, Cody Rhodes and The Usos joined him, while Cena remained in the top spot in the company. "I've been to [MSG] dozens of times and John Cena's always been on top, and tonight we all witnessed history; a special moment. John Cena got to perform in the world's greatest arena, in front of the world's greatest fans, one last time. It's a special moment. It's emotional for me...When we started, John Cena was here. He was steering the boat and now, hey, I left for 10 years and I came back and Cody Rhodes is steering the boat, and the two twins...they're steering the boat. Yeet."

Punk then pointed out that all of them are able to do their jobs because the fans of New York City are actually the ones "steering the boat" when it comes to WWE.

"Since this place was Capitol Sports, there's been a saying: 'So goes The Garden, so goes The Business,'" Punk said. "I couldn't do this without any of you. John Cena couldn't do this without any of you. So from the bottom of my heart...thank you."

"Tonight's not about me. It's about John Cena," Punk said, asking the crowd for one more "Thank You, Cena" chant, which the crowd happily obliged. Punk then asked for Cena's music, despite all the times he had to hear it after getting beaten by the Intercontinental Champion.