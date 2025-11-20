AEW Dynamite & Collision - 11/19/2025: 3 Things We Loved And 3 We Hated

It's that time of year again, folks. The time where the in-ring action takes center stage, 12 of the best wrestlers that AEW have to offer dominate our television screens, and all of the fans on social media who have never heard of a round robin tournament forget how to do basic maths. The Continental Classic is back for 2025, as confirmed on this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite." It will kick off on the Thanksgiving Eve edition of "Dynamite" next week, and given how good a year AEW has had in 2025, this year's tournament could be the best one yet.

So why have we got this down as a hated, you ask? Well, unless you were keeping a close eye on the show tonight and looking at all of the announcements that were popping up in the lower third, or if you are a long-time AEW fan who just knows that everything after Full Gear is Continental Classic season, you might have missed the news entirely.

While I am a big fan of the tournament itself, I have always had one major problem with its presentation. It is marketed by people like Tony Khan as the AEW equivalent of the G1 Climax in New Japan Pro Wrestling, so much so that Kazuchika Okada became "The greatest tournament wrestler of all time" last year because he won the competition. That's how much this tournament means, but to have the announcement for something that is as important as this competition just be a graphic in the lower third of the screen during a match on "Dynamite" is truly baffling.

If there was ever a time when AEW should lean in to the pomp and circumstance that comes with professional wrestling, it's with the Continental Classic. Long-time fans are now conditioned to expect the tournament, but there are a lot of new fans who have started watching AEW this year who might not know about it. Just having a normal announcement for it doesn't make it seem important to those who aren't aware of how major it is in the grand scheme of the company at the end of each year.

Have the big press conference with all the participants. Bring it up weeks or even months in advance. Sell the tournament as the thing to watch this winter because, as we've experienced over the past two years, a lot of stories that aren't C2 adjacent take a backseat, meaning that this is going to be the main reason why you watch AEW after Full Gear. It will be a great tournament for sure, but I just think more effort could go into its presentation.

Written by Sam Palmer