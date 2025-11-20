Kyle O'Reilly Adds Violent Stipulation To AEW Full Gear Match

Kyle O'Reilly and former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will officially go head-to-head at AEW Full Gear on Saturday, and O'Reilly issued a challenge for a violent stipulation to Moxley during "AEW Dynamite." The pair's third singles match in recent memory will officially be a No Holds Barred match.

It was O'Reilly to win the men's Blood & Guts match for the babyface team last week when he made Moxley tap out to the ankle lock in a pile of broken glass. In the weeks prior, O'Reilly defeated Moxley by disqualification and the pair's most recent singles match ended in a double count out on the October 29 "Fright Night Dynamite." On Saturday's "AEW Collision," Moxley cut a promo and said that one win didn't mean anything, even if it was as big as Blood & Guts, and he bet that O'Reilly couldn't keep winning matches.

During Wednesday's "Dynamite," Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli, with Marina Shafir and Daniel Garcia at ringside, took on Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong. Following the Death Riders' victory, Moxley continued to choke out Cassidy, and O'Reilly ran down to the ring to help his Conglomeration stablemate and locked in another ankle lock on the former champion. After the Death Riders freed Moxley and retreated, O'Reilly got on the microphone and issued the No Holds Barred challenge for Full Gear.