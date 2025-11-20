AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report, 11/15/2025

Last week, "AEW Collision" recorded its highest viewership totals since the beginning of September after enduring a cold streak over the past month due to the World Series. However, with Saturday being a packed night of sports competition, AEW was unable to build upon its promising results from the week prior.

According to Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider, "Collision" averaged 219,000 viewers and posted an 0.03 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership declined by 24%, while the 18-49 demo plummeted by a whopping 50%. Additionally, "Collision's" numbers have failed to improve since last year, with its audience decreasing by 30% since November 2024. However, more concerning is its performance in the 18-49 demo, with the category being down by 60% since last fall.

Despite "Collision" failing to capitalize on its strong performance the week before, the show ultimately suffered from facing stiff competition on Saturday night. College football dominated the evening, with the Oklahoma Sooners vs. Alabama Crimson Tide game and the clash between the Texas Longhorns and the Georgia Bulldogs drawing over 10 million viewers each. To make matters worse for "Collision," Saturday night also featured high profile matchups from both the NBA and NHL.

The remainder of the year will undoubtedly be challenging for "Collision" due to the amount of sports competition, but it's possible that AEW President Tony Khan could begin altering the start time for the show in order to avoid going head-to-head with some of the biggest sporting events on a weekly basis, which has benefited the program in the past.