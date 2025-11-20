WWE NIL Signee Inks New NXT/Performance Center Contract

These days, WWE has so many different tiers of contracts within its organization that it's almost hard to keep up. There are standard WWE main roster contracts, developmental contracts for wrestlers working in "NXT," and there are even WWE ID deals for wrestlers on the independent circuit. And then there's the WWE NIL program and the contracts that go with it, where the promotion has reached agreements to sponsor college athletes, with the hopes that, should these athletes not pursue a career in their respective sport, they can transition into becoming wrestlers down the line.

It appears to have worked out that way in one case. PWInsider Elite reports that WWE has come to terms on an "NXT" contract with Meghan Walker. Walker had already been under contract with WWE via the NIL program, having agreed to an NIL deal nearly a year ago. It's unclear whether her "NXT" contract is a new contract between WWE and Walker, or if her NIL contract was upgraded. Walker is one of three Performance Center signings to occur this week, joining Russian gymnast Jessica Bognadov, and former Oregon and Boise State running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio.

The 21 year old Walker has competed in track and field, winning two State Championships for Brandon Valley High School in her native South Dakota before committing to the University of Nebraska in 2023. Though she's achieved some success with the program, including being part of the Big Ten Indoor Championships 4x400 relay team in 2023, she has garnered just as much notoriety for her social media following, with over 142,000 fans following her on Instagram.