Tony Khan Discusses AEW/WBD Relationship, Amidst Sale Speculation

It's been no secret in the entertainment industry that Warner Brothers Discovery have been looking to sell for quite some time, but this has caused concern for some AEW fans when it comes to the future of the company. With WWE, and TKO as a whole, having a presence on nearly every major media property available apart from WBD, it's led a few people to worry if AEW will still exist if WBD is bought out by a property who already have a relationship with WWE. However, during a recent interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show," AEW President Tony Khan admitted that he isn't worried about the sale as AEW is such an important franchise that any buyers would be foolish to get rid of them.

"I feel really great about AEW's relationship with Warner Brothers Discovery and I think it's a great situation for us that we're one of those strong franchises. Like I said, on multiple channels and properties where AEW is clearly very strongly figured in. Just as an example, we've got the huge pay-per-view this Saturday, it's sponsored by DC as a presenting sponsor, which I think is...anybody looking at Warner Brothers would say that this is a really important part of the portfolio DC."

Khan went on to say that AEW has become a very important part of the WBD portfolio alongside the likes of DC, and whatever happens to Warner Brothers in regards to a potential sale, he's confident that AEW will always be factored into the conversation as it is such a strong franchise. Khan rounded off by saying if anything does happen to WBD to the point where AEW might need to look elsewhere for a home, he has relationships with almost every media property in the United States thanks to his roles in the sports world with the NFL and English Premier League respectively.

