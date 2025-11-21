Becky Lynch Continues Days-Long Trumpian Crash-Out After Losing WWE Women's IC Title

Maxxine Dupri managed to dethrone WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch on Monday's "WWE Raw," and "The Man" is not taking the loss well.

Lynch's official Twitter account has been apoplectic since the lost, posting all-caps screeds that some have compared to recent similarly-charged Truth Social posts by President Donald Trump regarding the Epstein Files, or the Government Shutdown.

"Three letters: NML. No. Managers. License. In the state of New York that is governed by the state athletic commission, a managers license must be attained for interfering parties to be allowed at ringside. Therefore, hence, vis a vis, the outcome of this title match, which has been clearly rigged, is hereby under protest. You will be hearing from my lawyer imminently. The changing of the side plates will result in a lawsuit," Lynch wrote in one post, criticizing WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque for celebrating with Dupri, despite Dupri getting help from the returning AJ Lee.

Lynch has posted a torrent of posts since losing the title, all in the same unhinged fashion. The Trumpian nature of the posts has only intensified in recent hours.

"'MESSY' MAXXINE DUPRI – REMEMBER WHEN SHE RAN A MODELING AGENCY?! (WHICH WAS TERRIBLE BY THE WAY!)" Lynch wrote in the President and WWE Hall of Famer's signature style. "NO STYLE! NO GLAM! – DID AJ "LOSER" LEE HIRE MAXXINE TO HELP DRESS HER HUSBAND (TOTAL LIGHTWEIGHT, TERRIBLE SHOES) IN EXCHANGE FOR THE INTERFERENCE?! PLEASE LOOK INTO THIS MATTER ADAM PEARCE! THE FANS DESERVE A REAL CHAMPION AND NOT A RUNWAY REJECT!"

Lynch had been champion since Money In The Bank in June, when she not only beat inaugural champion Lyra Valkyria, but forced Valkyria to admit Lynch was the better woman. Lee's interference on Monday was born out of the feud between Lee and Lynch's husbands, CM Punk and Seth Rollins, who teamed with their spouses in a major tag match at WrestlePalooza.