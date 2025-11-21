AEW's Tony Khan Comments On Possibility Of Another Wrestle Dynasty Heading Into 2026

Tony Khan has revealed if AEW's co-branded show with NJPW and CMLL, Wrestle Dynasty, will make a return next year.

Earlier this year, the Wrestle Dynasty pay-per-view debuted, featuring stars from AEW and its sister promotion ROH, NJPW and its sister promotion Stardom, and CMLL. The show, held in Japan, was held a day after the Japanese promotion's biggest show of the year, Wrestle Kingdom 19. Khan, though, has said that there won't be a Wrestle Dynasty in 2026, which he disclosed in the AEW Full Gear media call. He was, though, excited about Wrestle Kingdom and opened the door to a return of the Wrestle Dynasty show.

"This year, I don't think that's going to be the case, but I have to say they have to be thrilled as are we are thrilled, and I think everyone is excited about the huge ticket sales for Wrestle Kingdom and the big buzz around January 4th at the Tokyo Dome," said Khan. "This year, we don't have the Wrestle Dynasty event planned, but it was a very successful event, and it went really well, and something we're definitely open to doing with them in the future."

Khan spoke glowingly about AEW's partnership with NJPW and the last Wrestle Dynasty show, stating that it was one of his favorite shows before reiterating his desire to have another one in the future.

"As we have Forbidden Door as part of the partnership, Wrestle Dynasty went very well, and it was a really awesome show. It's one of my favorite shows all year still. So, I think absolutely that's something we'd like to do again."

NJPW will host Wrestle Kingdom on January 4, and the following day will see the New Year Dash show. AEW, meanwhile, has so far advertised for Full Gear — which will take place on November 22 — followed by the promotion's last pay-per-view of 2025, Worlds End, on December 27.