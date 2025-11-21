Ricky Steamboat Reflects On Relationship With FTR Following AEW Dynamite Attack

Ricky Steamboat recently returned to AEW television at Blood & Guts to feature in a segment with FTR, a tag team with whom he has a history.

In his earlier role in WWE, Steamboat helped train several budding wrestlers, including AEW's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, which he discussed with Bill Apter.

"Two years ago, I had like a last match, and I was in a six-man, and those two guys [FTR] were my tag team partners. [In] Raleigh, North Carolina," he said. "I had my hand in training those guys when they were at the, I believe it was a school, when WWE had it in Tampa before they moved to Orlando."

The legendary star also revealed the advice he gave the two before the segment to make it feel more believable and memorable.

"So, they're great guys. And, we talked through a few things, and I said, 'Everything you do to me, I want it to be firm. Don't just tap me because you want to respect Ricky Steamboat, and you don't — you know, out of respect, you just want to lightly tap me," he revealed. "[He told them] 'I want you to make it firm. You're not going to hurt me because I already know it's coming. I like to work snug. I like to work firm, you know. So when I give you a shove, it's going to be a shove, you know. Don't expect any pity pads.' But it was enjoyable."

Steamboat said that he has always been shown respect at any wrestling event, which was no different in AEW. He praised the way AEW is run as well as how Tony Khan takes care of talent. Steamboat also mentioned how he is a big fan of Samoa Joe, but not everything he saw on the show pleased him. He was not a fan of the dark matches that happened before the show went on air, stating they lacked ring psychology, while he also felt that the Women's Blood & Guts match had too many women involved at the same time.