Tony Khan Discusses Adam Cole's AEW Hiatus

AEW's Tony Khan has discussed whether Adam Cole could potentially return to the ring again.

Cole seemed to hint at retirement when he made a speech in the ring at All In: Texas, and Khan recently spoke in his appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show" about the status of the former TNT Champion.

"That's hard. That's hard. Adam Cole, I love so much. And I think Adam Cole's such a great wrestler, but also he's a really good friend," Khan began. "I think it would have to be the right situation for Adam to wrestle again. I think it's at least possible that we would keep Adam as part of the family. But I want to get to where he feels good about traveling and doing things every week again. But I've been open with him that when he's ready. There's always a role in AEW for him. He had been a commentator at times, and he's been one of the hosts of the shows. He's great for that. He's a great talent. he could be involved in a lot of things, and if he ever did want to wrestle again, and it was the right situation and everybody could wrap their heads around it, so to speak, I think that it could make a lot of sense."

Khan said he is being extra cautious with Cole due to the nature of his injury and will only give him the go-ahead once he's certain it can be done safely without putting him at risk.

"But if anything involving head injuries or serious injuries, I always want to look at it and evaluate, [and ask] does this make sense and is there an opportunity to do this safely, where it's going to be a good outcome for everybody," said Khan.

The AEW President added that he was pleased to see Cole's comeback story following his previous ankle injury and excited to see what he could do in the year, before the news at All In.