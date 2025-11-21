AEW's Tony Khan Comments On Women's Blood & Guts Match, Whether There Will Be Another

The women of AEW made history on the November 12 episode of "AEW Dynamite" as the first-ever women's Blood and Guts match took place. Marina Shafir, Mercedes Mone, Megan Bayne and the Triangle of Madness walked away victorious as they forced "Timeless" Toni Storm to surrender, and there is a lot of hype surrounding the division coming out of the match. AEW President Tony Khan spoke openly on the AEW Full Gear 2025 media call about the women's Blood and Guts match and how proud he was of it, as well as confirming that there will be another women's Blood and Guts match in the future.

"We'll absolutely see the women of AEW lock up in Blood and Guts someday again, and the women in AEW absolutely knocked it out of the park," Khan said. "As with all of our Blood and Guts matches, [they] are very hard-hitting encounters, and I'm really proud of everybody involved and very excited. It was a huge success for everybody and I'm grateful that were not more serious injuries than we had, and the reception was fantastic." Khan went to say that the reception from both TBS and HBO MAX was overwhelmingly positive for the show as a whole, but especially the women's Blood and Guts match, and to make the networks as happy as the fans is just as important as the safety of the wrestlers.

As for what is next for the women of AEW, Khan believes that there are still some scores to be settled coming out of Blood and Guts. "There's a lot of unresolved anger that continues to be taken out on each other in AEW between these very, very, very, very brave and hard-hitting women who went into Blood and Guts, and they all came out of it as part of what was a massive success for AEW, but also something that it seems like the wrestling fans really enjoyed too which is also really important to us." Khan rounded out by saying that he met with both teams before and after the bout and expressed how proud of them he was for what they accomplished in Blood and Guts.

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.