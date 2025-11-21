Former WCW Exec Eric Bischoff Has 'Never Liked' This Common Wrestling Stipulation

During Eric Bischoff's time as the promoter of WCW, there's no doubt that he experimented with unique wrestling stipulations, with the Triple Cage Match and the Chamber of Horrors being some of the most outrageous match types in company history. However, during a recent interview with the "Toronto Sun," Bischoff revealed which frequent wrestling stipulation that he dislikes.

After reflecting on the WarGames matches that took place in WCW, Bischoff shared that the Battle Royal is the multi-man contest that he despises the most, claiming that it's often unorganized.

"I have never enjoyed any kind of Battle Royal concept. Multiple people in the ring just pisses me off. Like I start out aggravated as hell because I'm looking at a ring full of guys and they're walking around in circles and they're throwing weird looking punches and they're not paying attention to the person behind them that's about ready to hit him in the head with something. It's the lack of logic that goes into any kind of a multi-person match. I have a hard time getting over that hump," he explained. "Now that being said, Royal Rumble, that's a format I can get with because you're cycling people through there. There's anticipation, right? There's the surprise ... Royal Rumble is an exception, but it's because of the unique format."

Bischoff continued by explaining that he's glad WarGames is a more organized concept, but it's still a stipulation that he's never enjoyed as a fan or promoter. On November 29, WWE will present WarGames at Survivor Series from the Petco Park in San Diego, California.

