Former WWE NXT Champ Tatum Paxley Reflects On Journey From Powerlifting To Wrestling

"I started watching all these videos on YouTube and I was like, 'This looks like something I could do. This looks really fun.' I have the strength. I have the agility. I watched Total Divas with my mom, and I remember my mom going, 'I think you can do this.' And I'm like, 'No, you don't know. I don't know about that,' but I was also very young," Paxley said.

"I messaged that girl that I met that was involved in pro wrestling and I said 'I just want to learn. Where do I go to learn?' I was messaging wrestling schools near me in Denton, Texas. Nobody responded to me. I was sending them direct messages like, 'Hey, I want to get started in this world. I want to learn about it.'"

While efforts to start training locally in Texas proved fruitless, a direct path to WWE later opened for her. According to Paxley, this came after the aforementioned woman got in touch with a figure in WWE's recruiting department, who went on to contact Paxley herself.

Amidst their conversation, the recruiting representative offered Paxley the opportunity to take part in an upcoming WWE tryout centered in Las Vegas during SummerSlam 2021 weekend. Paxley, of course, accepted the invitation and impressed WWE officials at the tryout, so much so that they officially signed her to a contract.

Following several months of in-ring training, Paxley made her pro wrestling debut by teaming with Ivy Nile in a tag bout against Fallon Henley and Kiana James on "WWE Level Up" in February 2022. Nile would remain a close ally of Paxley's in her early WWE career as the two served as members of Diamond Mine. In late 2023, Nile ascended to WWE's main roster, while Paxley remained in "WWE NXT."