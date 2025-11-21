Orange Cassidy Offers An Update On His Condition After Brutal AEW Blood & Guts Match

Orange Cassidy was on the winning side of the men's Blood and Guts match that took place on the November 12 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Blood and Guts is always one of the most violent matches of any year for AEW, and this year was no different as it involved forks, glass, and flaming tables, but thankfully no one was seriously hurt. However, during a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, Cassidy gave an update on how he's been holding up, and it's safe to say that he isn't 100%

"I'm pretty beat up and bruised," Cassidy said. "I can't believe that Mark Briscoe had a match this past Saturday on Collision after all the stuff he went through, but you know, obviously he's tougher than me so he can handle it. I still have...I have like holes in my hand from where Jon Moxley stapled me. It's like–my hole doesn't clench the same, so that doesn't feel great." Despite not feeling in the best shape, Cassidy actually revealed that once the dust had settled, he slept like a baby. "I did sleep for like 12 hours."

Cassidy was then asked how he is able to prepare for a match with someone like Jon Moxley, to which he said there isn't any way to prepare as Moxley, and the rest of the Death Riders, change you in the ring. "I've been across the ring from Jon Moxley throughout the past couple of years and he's always been kind of like this milestone, or a checkpoint or something like that...you know you are not the same when you wrestle a match to that magnitude with Jon Moxley or the Death Riders, and they change you."

When it comes to Blood and Guts, Cassidy rounded off by saying he didn't really want to do it, but agreed as The Conglomeration and Darby Allin did, and didn't think about how much pain he'd be in until he got to the ring.

