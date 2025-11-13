Backstage Report On Condition Of AEW Dynamite Competitors Following Blood & Guts

The annual Blood and Guts episode of "AEW Dynamite" is in the books and the wrestling world is still recovering from what went down in Greensboro, North Carolina. Both the men and women of AEW entered the double-ringed structure, taking years off of their respective careers by bleeding buckets of blood, smashing each other in the head with mirrors, and crawling around in broken glass. Now that the dust has settled on the event, how are all of the competitors feeling?

The answer is surprisingly good, at least according to a recent report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select who enquired about the condition of the AEW roster after the show. Fightful were told that from the women's match, Jamie Hayter left the cage feeling a little bit banged up and had reportedly chipped some of her teeth, but one source in the company stated that she was "as badass as you would expect." Skye Blue shed the most blood out of the twelve participants in the match, donning the crimson mask for over 45 minutes as she entered first for her team. Despite this, Fightful were told that Blue was okay once she got backstage.

At the time of writing, AEW sources weren't able to provide an update on the condition of those involved in the men's match, but it seems that no one was seriously hurt. There were also no serious injuries in the only non-Blood and Guts match from the night, that being the Falls Count Anywhere match between Hangman Page and Powerhouse Hobbs, with AEW sources claiming that both men were sore, but everything went according to plan. It's fortunate that no one suffered any significant injuries during the night as it was confirmed to Fightful that due to the three match card, and the fact that "AEW Collision" will be airing live this Saturday, less roster members than usual made the trip to the event.