Bruiser Brody's Wife Barbara Goodish Recalls Late Husband's Dedication To Family

If it weren't for unhinged Hall of Famers like Bruiser Brody, emulations like ECW, or stars like Mick Foley, Jon Moxley, Nick Gage, Darby Allin, and late transcenders like Brodie Lee, New Jack, and Sabu, to name a few, they wouldn't have existed. Synonymous with hardcore style wrestling, Brody welcomed all challengers and took them to unbearable and rebellious new heights. His wife, Barbara Goodish, rarely had the opportunity to see her late husband fight live and in color, which she explained in her interview on "Busted Open."

"I only saw a handful of matches because I was the one looking after the home, taking care of the telephone calls, going to the airport and picking him up, making sure there's meals on the table. I mean, I was the homebody," his widow described.

What truly made his career remarkable was his obsession on honing his craft. Never losing sight of that or his real-life responsibilities, like being a husband and father, Barbara recalled some of the self-restraining guidelines he put himself under to maintain the legacy that continues to thrive in this generations plethora of match styles.

"I always had to pack green beans and tuna because he was a little frugal. 'Cause he said, 'If I go out and you're with me, I'm not going to have money to come home with,'" she said chuckling. "Even the boys will tell me...they always said he rarely went out with the boys after the matches because they went out and drank and ate...He would go back to his room and eat his green beans and tuna...He saw it as a business. He did not see it as a wrestler. His business was going out there and wrestling...He knew there was a difference between Frank Goodish and Bruiser Brody."

On July 16, 1988, Brody was murdered in a locker room shower before he was scheduled to face Dan Spivey at a World Wrestling Council show in Bayamón, Puerto Rico. He was 42-years-old.

