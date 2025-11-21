Bully Ray Believes Mike Santana Needs To Wrestle Former Tag Team Partner In TNA

The direction of now-former TNA Champion Mike Santana is up in the air after he lost his gold to Frankie Kazarian just four weeks after becoming champion at Bound for Glory, and after a failed angle by a TNA official to make fans believe Santana had no-showed an event. With Kazarian now taking on JDC at Final Resolution, plans for Santana are a mystery. On "Busted Open Radio" following an episode of "Impact" where Santana cut a promo to the crowd, Bully Ray said that while he likes Santana personally and professionally, he's concerned for him.

"The people popped for him when he came out," Bully Ray said. "They were very attentive when he spoke, and yes, they popped for him when he was done. In a bubble, that's totally fine. What is it going to really mean moving forward? I know about the trials and the tribulations and the struggles of Mike Santana. He's told us before... But, who is going to be in front of him? Who poses that threat to Mike Santana? Who's going to be breathing down his neck? Are we on another journey with Mike Santana just for him to recapture the gold again?"

The WWE Hall of Famer said that TNA fans have already been there with Santana, as it started back in the early summer and went through Slammiversary, Bound for Glory, and through the first set of TV tapings for the company following a brief hiatus where Santana wasn't even defending the title. Bully Ray said he wasn't sure was kind of "fire power" TNA had on the heel side to present a threat to Santana, but he did know of one person from his past.