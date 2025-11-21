Backstage News On Why Shane McMahon Wasn't Shown In Crowd While Attending MSG WWE Raw

Shane McMahon revealed on Instagram earlier this week that he and his son were in the crowd for "WWE Raw" at Madison Square Garden on Monday to pay tribute to John Cena during his final match and appearance on the red brand. Fans were surprised to see the image posted to social media, however, as the elder McMahon child wasn't shown on the Netflix broadcast. According to a new report from Fightful Select, there was a reason for that, though not a malicious one as many fans believed.

The outlet reported that WWE sources said that those who were shown in the audience during the broadcast were promoting projects, and McMahon was just visiting. Fightful noted that it was stressed to them that he was welcomed to the show.

McMahon's sister, Stephanie, was shown in the crowd alongside Elyse Dudzinski, the co-host of her podcast, "What's Your Story?" Various athletes, including Cam Skattebo, running back for the New York Giants, were shown as well, in addition to comedian Andrew Schulz. The pair actually brawled with Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio during a commercial break for American Netflix viewers.

The last time McMahon was seen in WWE was during an ill-fated appearance at WrestleMania 39. He was set for an impromptu match against The Miz, but he tore both his quads before the match even started, leading to Snoop Dogg, who was also in the ring at the time, improvising. Prior to that match, McMahon hadn't been seen since the Royal Rumble in 2022, where he reportedly attempted to take over the booking of the match to work it more in his favor, leading to his father, Vince McMahon, saying his son would "never get another pop" in the company as long as he was around.