Backstage News On Who Sheamus' Replacement Will Face In WWE Last Time Is Now Tourney

"The Last Time is Now" tournament took a big hit on Friday when WWE announced on social media that Sheamus will not be competing in the second round and has been pulled from the tournament due to injury. In the same X (formerly Twitter) post, WWE said that more information about Sheamus and the tournament would be provided on "WWE SmackDown," but according to a new report, that's not entirely the case.

According to WrestleVotes on X, "The Celtic Warrior's" replacement will not be announced on the episode of the blue brand. They reported, however, sources indicated that Sheamus' replacement will face LA Knight in the second round. The tournament bracket has not been revealed publicly to fans on social media or on WWE's broadcasts since the tournament began.

As for Sheamus, WWE announced that he is not medically cleared to compete due to a shoulder injury. He previously suffered a bad shoulder injury in 2023 during Edge's final match.