Backstage Report On Returning AEW Stars & Creative Plans For Full Gear

The seventh annual AEW Full Gear pay-per-view is almost upon us as fans from around the world are currently making their way to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It is shaping up to be another loaded show, and it could even have a few surprises according to a new report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select.

According to Sapp, AEW is reportedly getting a number of top stars back in the next few weeks after lengthy spells on the shelf with injury, as well as hiatuses. One man who hasn't been seen in quite some time is former AEW World Champion MJF, who last competed at the All Out pay-per-view in September, losing to Mark Briscoe in a "Tables and Tacks" match. He has been busy filming the upcoming movie "Violent Night 2," but MJF recently wrapped up his filming duties and is now scheduled to appear at the WrestleCade convention next weekend. Sapp noted that MJF doesn't typically do a lot of appearances while he's out of action, meaning that he is likely set to return to AEW soon, and potentially on the Full Gear broadcast.

Another man who has been away from the ring is also a former AEW World Champion, Swerve Strickland. He was last seen being beaten down by The Don Callis Family at Forbidden Door in August, which was a way to write him off TV as he needed surgery to repair a torn ACL. Sapp claims that Strickland is supposed to be back in AEW by the end of the year barring any setbacks, and would have returned already had he gone under the knife immediately after All In Texas in July like he was originally supposed to.

In terms of what fans could expect at Full Gear tonight, Sapp believes that many people in the company see both Ricochet and Bobby Lashley to be the front runners when it comes to determining the first ever AEW National Champion. It was heavily implied to Fightful that Hangman Page will be walking out of New Jersey with the AEW Men's World Championship, but that he isn't quite finished with Samoa Joe as that feud is set to continue following tonight's show.