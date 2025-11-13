Update On MJF's Potential AEW Return

Former AEW World Champion MJF could be set to return to AEW television soon, after stepping away to film a movie.

MJF, who has been out of action since his match against Mark Briscoe at All Out, could be returning to AEW television soon, according to "Fightful Select." The outlet reported that while AEW sources haven't specified exactly when "The Salt of the Earth" will return, they indicated that it would likely be in the near future. He is reportedly wrapping up filming for his role in "Violent Night 2." The report added that MJF is in AEW's plans for December and is also booked to appear at the WrestleCade convention, which will take place from November 28 to November 30. MJF, who has been a part of a handful of movies in the last few years, has fallen in love with acting and is eager to take on more acting roles, as per the "Fightful" report.

Since his acting debut in "The Iron Claw," MJF has also acted in the animated film "Justice League × RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen," and "Happy Gilmore 2," which also featured fellow wrestlers Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella. Back to the wrestling ring, the AEW star's last match was a loss to Briscoe at All Out, just a day before he also lost the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship to Mistico in the CMLL 92nd Anniversary Show.