Don Callis Family Members Become First To Enter 2025 AEW Continental Classic

The third annual Continental Classic will begin this week on "Dynamite" and will continue on a special Thanksgiving episode of "Collision". During the AEW Full Gear media call, Tony Khan said the competitors would be announced early in the week as he had to assess talent's health coming off the pay-per-view.

Before the main event, Lexy Nair interviewed Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita, Hechicero, and Don Callis. Okada and Takeshita bickered about who was the reason they lost the Trios match on the Tailgate Brawl. Callis said not to blame Okada because he has to defend his title during the C2. Looking at his IGWP Heavyweight Championship, Takeshita informed them that he will also be entering the tournament. An angry Kyle Fletcher questioned why they weren't out there to help him retain the TNT Championship against Mark Briscoe. He announced that he will also be in the tournament.

It remains to be seen who will be in the Blue League and Gold League of the tournament. Fletcher and Okada were in the Gold League last year. Okada defeated Will Ospreay to win the tournament and retained the former Continental Championship. This will be Takeshita's first C2.