AEW's Kenny Omega Has Been 'Thinking A Lot' About When He Might Retire

AEW's Kenny Omega has had a tough few years due to his health issues, and he has now talked about when he intends to call time on his career.

In a recent interview with "CBS Sports," Omega spoke candidly about his health following his battle with diverticulitis and discussed when he would like to retire from wrestling. He said he wants to go out while he's still at the top, and not when he looks like a shell of himself.

"So I'd like to leave while I have some semblance of athleticism left in my body. I don't want to completely work until the wheels fall off, and the person who leaves wrestling is one who barely resembles the Kenny Omega of old," said the AEW star.

The former AEW World Champion shared a unique perspective on his retirement, saying he doesn't want his fans to be sad when he steps away. Instead, he wants it to happen so subtly that they barely realize he's left the business.

"I've been thinking a lot about when that timing would be. Another important thing for me is, when I finally do leave, whenever that may be, and this might sound odd, I don't want people to be sad. In fact, the best-case scenario for me is that they don't realize I'm gone at all. I'd love to have the peace of mind that the company has built enough stars so that their star is shining bright enough to distract from me stepping away from the scene."

Omega said that he feels good on some days and not so good on others. The AEW star, regarded as one of the best in-ring performers of his generation, has found it tough to gauge his limits after returning to the ring, explaining that his goal now is to perform at his best without further hurting himself while also helping his opponent.