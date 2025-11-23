Backstage Details Behind NFL's Cam Skattebo Appearing On WWE Raw

The stars were out last week as WWE hosted "WWE Raw" from New York City's Madison Square Garden with a number of celebrities in attendance. New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo's appearance was especially notable given his ringside scuffle with The Judgment Day while injured.

According to Fightful Select, the spot involving Skattebo was locked in the same day as "Raw" on November 17, with its physicality planned to be as minimal as possible. Despite many sports fans and pundits later criticizing the final results, the New York Giants organization reportedly had no problem with it.

Amidst the Giants' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on October 26, Skattebo sustained a broken fibula, a dislocated right ankle, and a ruptured deltoid ligament. Shortly after, he underwent surgery to address the injuries, which will keep on the sidelines for the remainder of the 2025-2026 season.

On "Raw," Skattebo sat front row alongside comedian Andrew Schulz. A confrontation from WWE's Judgment Day stable then prompted the professional football player to shove JD McDonagh to the floor. More chaos ensued when McDonagh, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio traded strikes with Skattebo and Schulz in return. Moments before, McDonagh, Balor, and Dominik had lost a six-man tag match to Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, and John Cena, the latter of whom marked his final red brand outing as an active wrestler.

As of now, there is no word on whether Skattebo will make a follow-up appearance on WWE television. Tomorrow, the WWE Survivor Series go-home episode of "Raw" will take place from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.