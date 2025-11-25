Natalya Explains Why John Cena's Retirement Is Making Her Sad

In less than three weeks, John Cena will put away the jorts and his signature wrestling sneakers when he officially retires from in-ring competition. Naturally, this occasion is being met with a mix of emotions as his fans and peers prepare to celebrate, but also say goodbye, to the career he's famously maintained for 26 years. On "Busted Open Radio," fellow WWE star Natalya admitted that she's heading into Cena's final match, slated for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13, with a strong sense of sadness.

"I feel sad that we're coming down to the end because he's still doing such great work. I don't want it to be the end," she said.

As a fellow veteran in the WWE locker room, Natalya has been a first-hand witness to Cena's growth, both in and outside of the wrestling ring. In it, Natalya recognizes Cena as a respected and universally adored legend; moreover, she admires him for passing on his valuable knowledge to today's generation of in-ring performers, including those that recently attended a training session at The Dungeon 2.0 run by Natalya and TJ Wilson.

"I think that John is just everything that is great about what we love about pro wrestling. He's loyal," Natalya said. "Is he perfect? No. He's human. He's okay to say that. He inspires kids that are on their last legs. The work that he's done alone with Make-A-Wish, the way that he's changed little kids' lives who are fighting for their life, he's just a good person. He gives back. I'm seeing the stuff that he's been doing at the Performance Center. He's not just gone a day. He's gone several days in a row to talk to people and to really let me pass on everything that I know about how to make it."

