Bully Ray Discusses Expectations For John Cena's Final Match At WWE SNME

"I'm going to go back to one name that we've been talking about for about a month, Joe Hendry," Ray said. "This will be Joe Hendry's last chance to ever be seen in a shot with John Cena. Nowhere near what we had suggested. And after watching NXT on Tuesday night, the opening match, in which Ethan Page and Chelsea Green looked phenomenal in their match against Joe Hendry and Thea Hail. Joe and Thea didn't look that great."

Despite Hendry coming off a losing effort to AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions Ethan Page and Chelsea Green on "NXT," Ray recognizes that the former TNA World Champion has long called for an on-screen moment with Cena. According to Hendry himself, Cena was the first wrestler he ever spoke to at the age of 15, so a match against him only seems personally fitting.

As of now, an in-ring faceoff with Cena doesn't appear to be in the cards for Hendry as the 17-time world champion will hang up his wrestling sneakers for good next month. A non-physical interaction, however, still has the potential to happen, especially given that Hendry is reportedly with WWE on a full-time basis now.

"I'm just wondering what the plan is for Joe," Ray said. "But like I said, Joe put it out there. He put it out there in the universe, him and Cena, Saturday Night's Main Event is the last time that has a shot of happening in any way, shape or form."

