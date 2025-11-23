Bully Ray Discusses Expectations For John Cena's Final Match At WWE SNME
What started as a retirement tour of about three-dozen dates is now down to three for John Cena, with appearances at "WWE NXT," WWE Survivor Series, and Saturday Night's Main Event rounding it out. On "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray addressed his expectations for the last stop on the tour, which will host Cena's final career match at SNME in Washington D.C.
"I have no problem with John starting off the show in D.C., having the match, maybe passing the torch to GUNTHER, and then being seen throughout the night with some of the other talent," Ray said. "I believe John's mission on his last night is to be able to come in contact with and share the spotlight with as many talent as he possibly can just to give them the rub, just to share the spotlight with. Obviously, whoever wins the tournament is getting the majority portion of that spotlight, and well deserved."
On the road to Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13, WWE is running "The Last Time Is Now" tournament, in which the winner will earn the right to be Cena's last in-ring opponent. Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER has long been rumored to be having that distinction, and thanks to an opening round tournament victory over "WWE NXT" star Je'Von Evans, he is still on track to potentially do so.
Elsewhere at SNME, Cena has confirmed that talents of "NXT" will battle main roster stars in exhibition matches aimed at giving the WWE Universe a glimpse at WWE's future. So far, no matchups have been officially announced, though that hasn't stopped Bully Ray from pointing out one name that would reasonably make sense.
Say His Name And He'll Appear At SNME?
"I'm going to go back to one name that we've been talking about for about a month, Joe Hendry," Ray said. "This will be Joe Hendry's last chance to ever be seen in a shot with John Cena. Nowhere near what we had suggested. And after watching NXT on Tuesday night, the opening match, in which Ethan Page and Chelsea Green looked phenomenal in their match against Joe Hendry and Thea Hail. Joe and Thea didn't look that great."
Despite Hendry coming off a losing effort to AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions Ethan Page and Chelsea Green on "NXT," Ray recognizes that the former TNA World Champion has long called for an on-screen moment with Cena. According to Hendry himself, Cena was the first wrestler he ever spoke to at the age of 15, so a match against him only seems personally fitting.
As of now, an in-ring faceoff with Cena doesn't appear to be in the cards for Hendry as the 17-time world champion will hang up his wrestling sneakers for good next month. A non-physical interaction, however, still has the potential to happen, especially given that Hendry is reportedly with WWE on a full-time basis now.
"I'm just wondering what the plan is for Joe," Ray said. "But like I said, Joe put it out there. He put it out there in the universe, him and Cena, Saturday Night's Main Event is the last time that has a shot of happening in any way, shape or form."
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.