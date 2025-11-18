GUNTHER Returns To WWE Raw, Defeats NXT Star In John Cena Last Time Is Now Tournament

Monday night's installation of "The Last Time is Now" tournament was a David and Goliath match-up if there ever was one. Je'Von Evans took on the returning former WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER in an attempt to cement his legacy as the man to retire John Cena, but in the end, a GUNTHER Sleeper Hold forced "The Young OG" to tap out of his Saturday Night's Main Event dreams.

GUNTHER's strength largely dictated Monday's contest, with Evans finding himself at the end of a few cruel holds from the Austrian. What Evans lacked in strength, however, he made up for in moxy, as Evans struck at the patronizing GUNTHER's throat. Evans tried his best his tournament campaign, but GUNTHER's sheer power pumped the brakes on whatever momentum Evans could get. While Evans fought back with an electrifying, high-flying sequence, his finisher attempt backfired as GUNTHER stopped his Springboard Cutter with a well-placed chop to the back of the neck. Evans, miraculously, managed to survive a Half-Nelson Suplex and a Powerbomb combo after the fact, but two Sleeper Hold attempts ultimately snuffed the life out of the "WWE NXT" upstart.

With this victory, GUNTHER advances to the second round of Cena's "The Last Time is Now" tournament. GUNTHER's next opponent has not been announced as of writing, and no full tournament bracket has been released by WWE. GUNTHER joins a varied list of tournament advancers, with Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, and Sheamus being among those who have recently advanced in the tournament. Should GUNTHER come out of the tournament victorious, he will be the man to retire Cena on the upcoming December 13 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.

GUNTHER's win also marked his successful return to WWE programming. GUNTHER was last seen at SummerSlam 2025, where he dropped his world title to CM Punk at MetLife stadium.