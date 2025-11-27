AEW's Kyle Fletcher Explains How Family Relationships Prepared Him For Heel Role

Kyle Fletcher, a once beloved member of the AEW roster, is now one of the most hated amongst fans after shaving his blonde hair and joining The Don Callis Family in October 2024. While his heel persona initially seemed to be a stark and spontaneous contrast to his former one, Fletcher feels that he had prepared for the role his entire life.

"My whole life I have enjoyed, like growing up I have an older sister and my mom, I just love annoying the crap out of them to the point where they tell me to piss off or whatever," Fletcher told "TMZ Inside The Ring." "So it brings that side out of me. I love that feeling of looking at the crowd and saying something and then having people stand up going, 'No, shut the f*** up.' I'm like, 'Give it to me, baby.' I do [like to antagonize], it's part of my nature."

According to Fletcher, his drastic haircut also played a large part in the early success of his heel turn. "I think looking back hindsight wise, that is kind of the moment that everyone references as that was the big change and that was the thing that went like [upward]," he said. "It might not have been that specific moment, but that was the start of it. That was the turning point, for sure. I think for years to come, people will probably look back at that specific moment and say that was where it all kind of started to take off."

Since embracing a buzz cut and pink ring gear, Fletcher has flourished as a singles competitor, with a reign as TNT Champion and a strong showing against then-AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page at AEW All Out under his belt. Fletcher's title reign eventually came to an end last weekend at AEW Full Gear, courtesy of Mark Briscoe.

