Mark Briscoe Comments On TNT Title Win & Defunct Ban That Kept Him Off AEW TV

Mark Briscoe is the new AEW TNT Champion as he finally put his feud with Kyle Fletcher to rest by defeating "The Protostar" at AEW Full Gear 2025 in a wild No Disqualifications match. It's Briscoe's first AEW title since officially joining the company back in early 2023, and during the Full Gear post-show media scrum, he opened up about how he felt about being the champion of a network that at one point banned him and his brother from appearing on.

"It's really cool man, it's like life's crazy you know? Life's crazy, like the highs and the lows and taking the good with the bad," Briscoe said. "There's seasons for winning, seasons for losing, seasons for pain, seasons for...you know what I mean? It's a season for everything, time and a season for everything, and it's just being in this season right here, right now, it really is amazing. I hate to sound like a broken record but it just feels really...really good. Yeah man, it's cool."

Still feeling the effects of the match with Fletcher, Briscoe began bleeding by accident while explaining that a lot of his family and friends were at Full Gear to see him win the AEW TNT Championship. While some of his kids weren't able to watch their dad win the title due to the violent nature of the match, Briscoe explained that there might be a few new members of the Briscoe family entering the wrestling business in the coming years.

"One son just turned five on the tenth [of November] and he just–all he does is wrestle. He wakes up in the morning and he's a wrestler you know what I mean?" Briscoe said. "So we got him a gear bag you know? We got him a gear bag, a little roller bag and camo pants and a Dem Boys shirt. It's so humbling man, and it's just a really cool feeling man, really call. I feel real good."