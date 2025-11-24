Mark Briscoe Comments On TNT Title Win & Defunct Ban That Kept Him Off AEW TV
Mark Briscoe is the new AEW TNT Champion as he finally put his feud with Kyle Fletcher to rest by defeating "The Protostar" at AEW Full Gear 2025 in a wild No Disqualifications match. It's Briscoe's first AEW title since officially joining the company back in early 2023, and during the Full Gear post-show media scrum, he opened up about how he felt about being the champion of a network that at one point banned him and his brother from appearing on.
"It's really cool man, it's like life's crazy you know? Life's crazy, like the highs and the lows and taking the good with the bad," Briscoe said. "There's seasons for winning, seasons for losing, seasons for pain, seasons for...you know what I mean? It's a season for everything, time and a season for everything, and it's just being in this season right here, right now, it really is amazing. I hate to sound like a broken record but it just feels really...really good. Yeah man, it's cool."
Still feeling the effects of the match with Fletcher, Briscoe began bleeding by accident while explaining that a lot of his family and friends were at Full Gear to see him win the AEW TNT Championship. While some of his kids weren't able to watch their dad win the title due to the violent nature of the match, Briscoe explained that there might be a few new members of the Briscoe family entering the wrestling business in the coming years.
"One son just turned five on the tenth [of November] and he just–all he does is wrestle. He wakes up in the morning and he's a wrestler you know what I mean?" Briscoe said. "So we got him a gear bag you know? We got him a gear bag, a little roller bag and camo pants and a Dem Boys shirt. It's so humbling man, and it's just a really cool feeling man, really call. I feel real good."
Mark Briscoe on Jay Briscoe Learning From Mistakes
AEW President Tony Khan has stated many times that one of his biggest regrets in wrestling was never managing to get Jay Briscoe on AEW programming before his tragic passing in January 2023. This was due to a TNT executive not being happy about some controversial comments Jay had made in the past, and even though he publicly apologized and learned from his mistakes, Jay was never allowed on AEW TV. Now that Mark Briscoe is not only on AEW programming every week, but is also the champion of TNT itself, he truly sees it as a full circle moment.
"There was a point where the trajectory of the Briscoe Brothers was–it was just all up, up, and then you know some unfortunate comments were made by my big-headed brother. But you know, it's one of the things where you live and learn, and we're just so grateful that people kind of have seen and acknowledged that," Briscoe said. "We did learn from our mistakes, and then it's like...the full circle aspect of it. It really is–it's mind-blowing man. It's hard to put into words, it really is."
Khan then rounded off the question by mentioning that he did everything he could to get The Briscoe Brothers in AEW earlier, but the unnamed TNT executive wouldn't change their stance. However, he went on to thank David Zaslav for bringing in a new team of people that were more open to seeing The Briscoes on AEW TV, as well as offering up more opportunities for AEW to work with Warner Brothers Discovery on various promotional collaborations.
