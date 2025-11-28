AEW's MVP Reflects On NJPW Tenure

From 2011 into 2013, following a run with WWE, MVP wrestled a stint in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. MVP previously stated that he had a great time in NJPW, but that doesn't mean the experience wasn't without its difficulties. Speaking on his podcast, "Marking Out," the AEW star reflected on that time in his life and was asked about the hardest part of wrestling in NJPW's annual G1 Climax tournament.

"The schedule," MVP answered. "Going from WWE to New Japan was a culture shock in many ways. In WWE, you're on the road – f**k – 52 weeks a year. The only time you get off is if you get hurt."

During his tenure in NJPW, MVP got more time off than he had before. He explained that the company would fly himself and tag partner Shelton Benjamin over for two or three weeks at a time, then they'd return to the United States and spend a few weeks at home. On occasion, New Japan officials would fly them out for a single pay-per-view event and then they'd return home.

"But the G1 Climax tour – they asked me ... if I'd be okay with staying for the full six weeks, which, of course, I said yes," MVP said. "But I had six weeks of hotel life, just living in hotels."

MVP went on to explain that, for those six weeks, the company traveled all around Japan, and unlike with the WWE schedule, he spent no time at home. After two years, the exhaustive travel schedule burned MVP out. He returned home, spent some time in TNA and other promotions, and eventually made a comeback to WWE before leaving for AEW in 2024.

