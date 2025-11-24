Tony Khan & Renee Paquette Predict Which AEW Stars Will Break Out In 2026

From "The Protostar" Kyle Fletcher, to "The Megasus" Megan Bayne, to new AEW National Champion Ricochet following his heel turn earlier in the year, there are quite a few "breakout" stars of 2025 in All Elite Wrestling, and many of them wrestled at Full Gear over the weekend. During the press conference following the event, AEW President Tony Khan was asked to look forward into next year at what current stars fans should keep an eye on to become the potential breakout stars of 2026. It was Renee Paquette to answer the question first, however.

"I gotta go Kevin Knight. That's my guy. He's incredible," she said.

Khan agreed, and commended both Knight and his JetSpeed tag partner, "Speedball" Mike Bailey for their participation in the Casino Gauntlet Match for the National Championship after flying in from their match at Arena Mexico the night before. He said that Knight is someone who has "absolute breakout potential," and also gave his answer for who he thinks could take on that distinction in the women's division next year.

"I think both of them, Kevin Knight and 'Speedball' Bailey would be absolutely fantastic candidates and nominees for that," he said. "And then... somebody that's done a lot of exciting things and has been a TBS Champion and is doing fantastic things and got great support even though her team didn't get the win in the match tonight, I still think Willow Nightingale is going to be one of the biggest stars of The Conglomeration. Willow Nightingale is absolutely fantastic."

He said that despite The Babes of Wrath not getting the victory in their match, he knew the crowd was behind Nightingale. Khan said that in addition to Knight, Bailey, and the former TBS Champion, he could name "27 or 28 others" who may be the breakout stars of 2026.