Bret Hart Says This Still-Active WWE HOFer Might Be The Best Wrestler Of All Time

Bret Hart has named a fellow WWE Hall of Famer and current star as one of the greatest wrestlers.

Hart, who has a high standard for pro wrestling, seldom praises wrestlers and has reserved such praise for only a few, like Rey Mysterio, whom he considers a great. His admiration for Mysterio is partly due to his long-standing appreciation for masked wrestlers.

"I would have loved to wrestle Rey Mysterio. You know, the truth is, my passion for wrestling started from my love for masked wrestlers. I loved anyone with a mask, and Mil Mascaras was one of my favorites as a kid. Unfortunately, he was a really horrible wrestler and a horrible human being. But, you know, it didn't stop me from liking masked wrestlers. When I met Rey Mysterio — I still say this — Rey Mysterio is one of the greatest wrestlers, maybe the greatest wrestler of all time," he declared on "Johnny I Pro Show."

Hart went on to further commend Mysterio, admiring his athleticism and in-ring intelligence. However, he believes he could have faced the WWE Hall of Famer only in his 20s and doesn't think he was in the right physical shape to wrestle him during his WCW days.

"There's nobody who could lace Rey Mysterio's shoes up. Like, he was such a great wrestler and a great athlete and a great — like he was just so good and such a smart wrestler and so amazing," he added. "I would have loved to have wrestled Rey Mysterio, like when I was young and could do all that kind of stuff. I don't know if by the time I was in WCW, it might have been hard for me to do the kind of match I would love to do with Rey Mysterio."

Despite being in WCW around the same time, the two legends never shared the ring, with the only time they were ever in the ring together occurring at a SmackDown house show in 2010.