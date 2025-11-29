Tony Khan Goes In-Depth On AEW's Relationship With WBD Following New Ownership Bids

The current media rights deal that AEW has with Warner Brothers Discovery lasts until the end of 2027, with an option for an extra year to be added, taking the deal up until the end of 2028. However, there has been growing concerns around the future of the company due to the fact that Warner Brothers and Discovery are looking to split, and the media conglomerate is looking to sell to the highest bidder. With WWE and TKO already occupying space in a large number of the other media companies, there has already been speculation about AEW being muscled out of the business, but during the media call before AEW Full Gear 2025, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan is not worried in the slightest.

"We have a great deal that has years left on it. I feel like we're in an incredibly advantageous position know that, even though can't control what's happening out there and there's a process that's been talked about, and it's been openly discussed and some of these things are now a little more transparent that they might have been a few months ago, I think that we are in a really exciting place." Khan explained that AEW is incredibly grateful of the benefits they have received through the support of management in WBD.

Khan even went on to thank WBD CEO and President David Zaslav and his team for everything they have done, and will continue to do for AEW in the future, making Khan incredibly optimistic. "I think AEW stands in a really great place and I've never been more excited about AEW, and I think my family feels like they've never been prouder of the opportunity, or that they've never been happier to be associated with AEW. It just feels like we've really built something incredible."

