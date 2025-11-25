Famous Chicago Strip Club Offers Venue To CM Punk/WWE

CM Punk has made it clear that he's hoping for a Major League Baseball lockout in 2027, as a halt to the baseball season would give WWE the opportunity to put on a show in Wrigley Field, the historic home of the Chicago Cubs. Not to be outdone, another Chicago landmark has offered up its services to Punk and the WWE. According to Fightful Select, The Admiral Theatre in Chicago, a nearly-100-year-old strip club on the city's northwest side, has made an overture to Punk and the WWE to hold an event.

"Chicago is [CM] Punk's city," management told Fightful Select. "If he wants a legendary venue with history, character, and Chicago attitude, we've been here the whole time – and we don't need a baseball lockout to open our doors."

Admiral Theatre management said they were open to any kind of event, from wrestling to special appearances. Punk has yet to comment or respond to the invitation. WWE has held events in nightclubs in the past, including the early days of "Shotgun Saturday Night," which was a short-lived WWE program that initially broadcast from unique venues like clubs and even New York City's Penn Station.

There is still hope for Admiral management, as WWE is finally returning to Chicago's city limits in February. After years of running in Rosemont, IL on the city's outer edges, the 2026 Elimination Chamber event will be held in the United Center. WWE has not run a PLE from the venue since the 1994 edition of SummerSlam, and until a pair of live events in 2018, had not run inside Chicago since 1995.