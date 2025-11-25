Bully Ray Feels This WWE Personality Brought Out The Best In Cody Rhodes On SmackDown

With WarGames on the horizon, Cody Rhodes sent a stern message to all of his upcoming foes on last week's edition of "WWE SmackDown." According to WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, Rhodes' recent promo may actually be the best one he's ever cut, thanks in part to the man facing him — legendary mouthpiece and manager Paul Heyman.

"I watched that promo and it took me about three seconds to pick up my phone and text Cody, 'Best promo ever.' That's it," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio."

"One of the things that allowed Cody to cut that great promo was the guy standing in front of him, Paul Heyman. Paul will bring out the best in just about anybody. You know you have to up your game on the mic when Paul is there and Cody did. Paul's not always going to be standing in front of [Cody], but this is the kind of Cody I need to hear. You use the word 'polished' earlier in the show. I don't want polished, Cody. I want a little bit of an unkept, dirty, gritty, raw Cody, a passionate Cody, a birthright Cody. 'My dad invented this match. I have to win. I won't sleep at night if I don't win.' That's what I want to hear from Cody Rhodes. That's the intensity I want to hear from Cody Rhodes. The bass in his voice, a tiny bit forced, but I'll take it."

In directly addressing Heyman, Rhodes pointed out that while Heyman builds successful clients in wrestling, "The American Nightmare" has a track record of beating them, with Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, and Brock Lesnar being just three examples. In Lesnar's case, Rhodes fiercely reminded everyone that he was the last man to defeat "The Beast." At WWE Survivor Series, Rhodes and four others will take on McIntyre, Paul, Lesnar, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed inside the WarGames cage.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.