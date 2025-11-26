Kenny Omega Shares His Reaction To Andrade's Brief AEW Return

AEW fans thought they would be getting a high profile feud between Kenny Omega and Andrade El Idolo following the former WWE Superstar's shocking return to AEW on the sixth anniversary edition of "AEW Dynamite." However, those plans were scrapped for the time being as WWE enforced a non-compete clause in Andrade's former contract with the company, keeping him away from AEW for one whole year. Omega was a recent guest on "SHAK Wrestling" and was asked about Andrade, and while he couldn't go into the details too much for legal reasons, he admitted that he was happy to see Andrade back in AEW.

"To see him back in AEW was a happy moment for me because I felt that he really wanted to be there and do well. So now that it's been sidelined for a little bit, I can imagine that when he comes back, he'll still have the same amount of motivation. I think everything will be alright, and of course, when things happen, whether it be injury or otherwise, you have to pivot. The show must go on, it's just the way it is, that's the nature of the beast, that's professional wrestling."

Omega also explained that he has a lot more history with Andrade than some would originally suspect. The two men met in AAA back in 2021 when Omega was the AAA Mega Champion, but even before that the two men had spent time together in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Omega and Andrade, who was then wrestling as La Sombra, both competed in the Best of the Super Juniors 17 tournament that took place in 2010, but were placed in separate blocks and never met one-on-one until their aforementioned match in AAA eleven years later.

