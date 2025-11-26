WWE's Rhea Ripley Reacts To Teaming With AJ Lee At Survivor Series WarGames 2025

Last Friday on "WWE SmackDown," AJ Lee became the fifth member of Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss' team for WarGames at Survivor Series, and after brawling with their opposing competitors on "WWE Raw," "Mami" shared her reasoning for recruiting the three-time Divas Champion.

Speaking on "Raw Recap" this past Monday, Ripley explained that Lee was the ideal partner for their team due to her never-say-die attitude, which she feels is required to emerge victorious in a match like WarGames.

"Growing up, I watched AJ Lee. I loved watching AJ Lee. She was one of my favorites for sure. I thought she was amazing at what she did, especially for the size that she is. She's scrappy, she doesn't give up, and I like that fire inside of her that I know she has ... I needed someone that can hang in this kind of match. And everything that I've seen her accomplish throughout her run in the WWE before when I was growing up, she accomplished so much. And she really wasn't set up to accomplish that much, but she fought and she scratched and she clawed and she was determined and she got to the point that she got to, and that's what I wanna see."

Ripley continued to explain that was impressed with Lee's performance alongside her husband CM Punk against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins and Wrestlepalooza, and feels that the 38-year-old's greatest strength is being second guessed and underestimated by her competitors. Survivor Series streams live this upcoming Saturday, November 29 at 7 ET/4 PT on the ESPN app, and on Netflix internationally.

