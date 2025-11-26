AJPW Star Yuma Aoyagi Suspended For Causing Traffic Accident

All Japan Pro-Wrestling announced earlier this week that wrestler Yuma Aoyagi has been suspended by the promotion after being involved in a vehicle collision on November 23. In an official statement, the company stated that Aoyagi was driving with an expired license, and though he was unharmed, another person went to the hospital with an injury to their leg. Aoyagi's suspension will last three months, during which his pay will be reduced by half.

Aoyagi issued an apology of his own on social media, writing on X that he was deeply sorry to the victims of the collision. He also apologized to fans and his colleagues, as Aoyagi was scheduled to take part in AJPW's annual Real World Tag Team League tournament but will now be forced to withdraw.

According to details shared by AJPW, Aoyagi ran a red light and struck another vehicle while driving in Numazu, a city in Japan's Shizuoka Prefecture. Aoyagi contacted the police and was interviewed as part of their investigation later that night. The promotion stated that its official would be issuing a stern warning to Aoyagi, as well as all other members of the AJPW roster, to ensure nothing like this happens again.

Aoyagi, who is 30 years old, has been in the AJPW system for over a decade, having started training there in 2014 and debuting later that year. He's a former two-time Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion along with holding a variety of tag championships throughout his career. Most recently, Yuma held the company's All Asia Tag Team Championship with his brother, Atsuki Aoyagi.