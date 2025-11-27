Chelsea Green Explains Lengths She Had To Go To Get Special Merch Into The WWE Shop

Chelsea Green has stated that bringing a piece of merchandise to life and getting it approved by WWE management is one of the greatest accomplishments of her career.

Green's glittery, shiny hat that she wears to the ring went on sale recently, and she has discussed the effort she put into getting it approved.

"It was pitched for the past three years. Every Friday, I pitched that hat. Every single Friday, I found out who to pitch it to. Then I found out who the buyers were. Then I found out where they were buying. Then I found out why they couldn't get the hats made. Then I found out how to make the hats more of a reasonable price for my fans. Like, I have literally been along for the entire ride of these hats," Green said to Adrian Hernandez.

Green has had a great year or so, where she won the WWE Women's United States Championship and became an important fixture of "WWE SmackDown." Despite those accomplishments, she wholeheartedly believes that getting the hats on WWE's webstore was the biggest accomplishment of her WWE career, and is proud of the lengths she went to get it on sale.

"I'm not joking when I say that might be the best accomplishment I have in WWE or in my wrestling career because at the end of the day, I made that happen," she declared. "That hat, I did everything to make sure that hat went on sale, and it went on sale for $34.99, and it went on sale this year. I'm so proud of it because I know that little girls and boys are going to go up, they're going to look at that wall of merch, and they're going to see that sparkly hat and they're going to choose that over a Yeet shirt."

The Chelsea Green hat that WWE is selling is gold-colored, with the initials "CG" emblazoned on the front, and is currently priced at $34.99.