Matt Hardy Glad That WWE WH Champion Is Getting A 'Proper Run'

Earlier this month, CM Punk defeated Jey Uso to win the vacant World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event, marking the second time he's captured the title since returning to the company in 2023. Although many fans have mixed opinions on Punk holding the title, his former AEW colleague Matt Hardy believes he's earned the right to be called champion.

"I think CM Punk was very deserving of winning the title and it was one of those things I felt like he's bust his ass ... it sounds like he's been a great fit for the WWE, so I'm glad that worked out," he explained on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy." "Especially with his legacy and considering everything he's done in the WWE in the past and his history at WWE. WWE is the person who made him a star when it was all said and done ... I'm glad he is getting a proper run."

Hardy continued by sharing his opinion of Punk winning the title at 47-years-old, stating that if a wrestler is connecting with the audience and selling out stadiums, then it's worth putting a championship on that performer, regardless of their age.

"I think if you are someone who is selling tickets and if you are generating interest, if you are a popular character that has a large following, I think it is worthwhile to have you be the champion ... I don't think it has to be a long-term reign because with or without the title, CM Punk is going to be CM Punk."

Hardy also touched on Jade Cargill becoming WWE Women's Champion at SNME, explaining that she's always looked amazing from the beginning of her career despite being inexperienced, but has worked extremely hard to improve in the ring, leading her to the success she has today.



