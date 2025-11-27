Nikki Bella Explains Heel Turn, Hypes Match Against WWE's Stephanie Vaquer

Two weeks ago on "WWE Raw," Nikki Bella shockingly turned heel when she betrayed Stephanie Vaquer and set her sights on the Women's World Championship. The following week, a title match between Bella and Vaquer was made official for Survivor Series this upcoming Saturday, but before locking up with the world champion, the WWE Hall Of Famer outlined the reasoning for blindsiding her former friend during an interview with "ESPN."

"I am from a different era, and I have something to prove, and sometimes we have to prove that in different ways. Nice can get you so far, but sometimes you got to be bad to get what you really want. And so I feel like the only way I could get what I want is to go in that direction."

Bella continued to explain what the WWE Universe can expect an emotionally charged matchup between herself and Vaquer, stating that fans will be intrigued regardless of who emerges victorious.

"A lot of intensity. I think what makes this match extremely special is you truly are seeing two women from two different eras with two different mentalities and there's going to be a lot of emotion. So, I think no matter what the outcome is going to be this Saturday, it's going to definitely leave you feeling very interested in what's to come next."

Survivor Series streams live this Saturday at 7 ET/ 4 PT on the ESPN app in the U.S, and on Netflix internationally.

