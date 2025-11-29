Chelsea Green Reacts To Husband Matt Cardona Appearing On WWE NXT

Chelsea Green is proud of her husband and former WWE star Matt Cardona, following his recent return to WWE and his success on the indies.

Cardona initially appeared in "WWE NXT" as part of the TNA invasion storyline, and wrestled Josh Briggs on the October 14 edition of the show. In an interview on "Gabby AF," which aired before Cardona's appearance on "WWE SmackDown," Green spoke with pride about his "NXT" return and emphasized that he deserves the ovation he received.

"I was so proud of him when he came back to NXT, and just like the reaction he got. All those weeks he was there, he kept getting more and more like it was just it was amazing, and he deserves I mean, he deserves that and so much more," she said.

Cardona has, in a way, changed how indies are perceived, as he has proven that it's possible to make money and be successful in it. Green boldly claimed that her husband is the greatest indie star of all time, despite the apprehensions she had about him succeeding in the indies previously.

"I know that I am biased, but he is by far the best indie wrestler, quite possibly to ever come out of the indies like ever. And if you had asked me, gosh, 6 years ago if I would ever think that he could cut it on the indies. Not a chance. Not. A. Chance," she stated. "He likes to say like he doesn't want to prove his doubters wrong, [but] wants to prove the fans right. But he's proved everyone wrong because all we saw him as was this, you know, typical babyface, like, boy band member. Like, he has just done a complete 180, changed everyone's opinion of not only him, but the independent scene and how you can make a living off of it."

The former WWE star returned once again on the November 14 "SmackDown," where he featured in "The Last Is Now" tournament, losing to LA Knight.