WWE's Nikki Bella Says Current Run Has Been 'Lonely' Without Her Sister Brie

When Nikki Bella returned to WWE on a semi-regular basis this past June, many fans questioned if her sister, Brie Bella, would follow suit and also re-join the company. After six months, Brie has yet to appear on WWE television despite her twin's recent run, and during a new interview with "ESPN," Nikki admitted that she's felt more alone without being alongside her sister.

"It's actually been quite lonely. I think we both have had our different runs where we've been solo, but I think coming into this now as a mom and I feel like I have a very much different mindset that I wish she was there," she explained. "You start to think of moments that you want to make before it's all over, and I have built not only this legacy with Brie, but this empire with her in and outside of the ring ... I think we all know the force the Bella twins have together and so it's been quite a journey without her, but I hope I can finish it with her."

This upcoming Saturday, Bella will challenge Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Championship at Survivor Series, and with the event taking place in her hometown of San Diego, the two-time Divas Champion was asked if her sister will return and get involved in the match. "You know, I'm not sure. But I always have her on speed dial, so you never know."

Survivor Series streams on the ESPN app in the U.S and on Netflix internationally tomorrow at 7 ET/ 4 PT.

