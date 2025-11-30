Backstage Update On Status Of Bron Breakker After Scary Bump At WWE Survivor Series

Bron Breakker secured the win for his WarGames team at WWE Survivor Series, courtesy of spear to WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk. About 30 minutes before, however, fans questioned whether Breakker would even be able to finish the match.

In the early goings of the 2025 Men's WarGames, Cody Rhodes hoisted Breakker on his shoulders, allowing Punk to clothesline him for a Doomsday Device. What followed was a rather scary scene as Breakker landed on the back of his neck, then removed himself from the action for several minutes. Despite the nasty spot, Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer reports that WWE's medical team cleared Breakker after a post-match evaluation; The Vision member subsequently returned to the screen for the Survivor Series post-show looking okay.

Breakker and Punk kicked off WarGames for their respective teams, with Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes entering shortly after. The remaining field featured Logan Paul, Jimmy Uso, Bronson Reed, Jey Uso, Brock Lesnar, and Roman Reigns. Breakker's team eventually received additional help from a hooded figure – reportedly revealed as a returning Austin Theory – who superkicked and stomped Punk to set up the former NXT Champion for a match-winning spear on Punk as well.

Following WWE WrestleMania 41, Breakker aligned himself with Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bronson Reed. Together, they dubbed themselves The Vision, with Breakker outwardly looking to establish himself as a world champion and the face of WWE for the next 20 years. To accomplish this, Breakker and Reed later expelled Rollins, the faction veteran, from The Vision, leaving the pair to continue their quest alone alongside Heyman.