New AEW World Champ Samoa Joe To Make First Title Defense At Dynamite Winter Is Coming

With the recent help of The Opps, Samoa Joe is once again the AEW World Champion. Also happening once again is the "AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming" television special on December 10 in Atlanta, where Joe will meet his first challenger.

All Elite Wrestling confirmed the news on X, writing "After The Mad King beat The Wrestler at Thanksgiving #AEWCollision + called out Samoa Joe, it will be Samoa Joe vs Eddie Kingston for the AEW World Title at Winter Is Coming!"

As the post alluded to, Eddie Kingston defeated Katsuyori Shibata, a member of The Opps, on the latest edition of "AEW Collision." Afterward, Kingston delivered a promo outlining his concern for his friend, HOOK, potentially being corrupted by Joe after the young wrestler struck "Hangman" Adam Page, the now-former titleholder, with the AEW World Championship at AEW Full Gear. To prevent this, Kingston then challenged Joe to defend his newly-regained title at "Dynamite: Winter Is Coming."

This upcoming championship match will mark Joe and Kingston's first singles encounter since June 2007, when they battled at an indie event held by Pro Wrestling Syndicate. More recently, Kingston and Joe faced off in tag team action as The Opps successfully defended the AEW World Trios Championships on the November 5 episode of "Dynamite." This bout pitted Joe, Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs against Page, Kingston, and HOOK, the latter of whom seemingly left The Opps following his return in September. At Full Gear, however, HOOK revealed that move to be a ruse when he turned on Page and helped Joe reclaim the company's world title.