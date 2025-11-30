WWE Broadcaster Pat McAfee And Wife Expecting Second Child

The McAfee household will get a little bigger in 2026 as Pat and Samantha McAfee are officially expecting their second child, a baby boy, together.

Samantha, who married Pat back in 2020, shared the news on Instagram, writing "The path that led us here was filled with needles, hormones, countless appointments, and more emotion than we ever knew two hearts could hold. IVF pushed my body to its limits and stretched our spirits in ways we never expected. It was hope and heartbreak, faith and fear — all tangled together as we trusted science and prayed for another miracle. And now, with humbled hearts and overwhelming gratitude, we are overjoyed to share that we are expecting a baby boy, arriving June 2026."

As added encouragement to her fellow women and couples undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF), Samantha reassured that they are not alone in the journey. More importantly, she hopes that the latest McAfee family announcement can inspire faith that the "impossible" can indeed become possible.

Samantha and Pat welcomed a daughter into the world in May 2023. Since 2018, Pat has served as a broadcaster and occasional wrestler for WWE, with his latest match pitting him against former WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER at WWE Backlash in May 2025. Currently, Pat is on a hiatus from his on-air work for WWE, though he continues to host "The Pat McAfee Show" and work as an analyst on "College GameDay."

Pat's last WWE appearance came at WWE Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis, where he reemerged to commentate a handful of matches. The potential date for his full-time return with WWE is unknown.