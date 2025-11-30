Having John Cena's Last WWE PLE Match Means 'Everything' To IC Champ

For the final time in his in-ring career, John Cena graced fans with a premium live event performance, with WWE Survivor Series in San Diego being the platform and Dominik Mysterio being the opponent. In the end, Cena capped off his PLE career with a loss to Mysterio, largely due to the interference of a freshly-returned Liv Morgan.

On the WWE Survivor Series post-show, Mysterio and Morgan gloated about the former's victory, which also made him a two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion. "It means absolutely everything," Mysterio said when asked what the win meant to him. "And you want to know why? I'll tell you why. Because John Cena has beaten absolutely everybody. You name him, Cena's beaten him. Now I've beaten John Cena, so by logic, I have also beaten everybody."

"Everyone calls John Cena the greatest of all time," Morgan added, "and now Dominik beat John Cena, who was the greatest of all time, so now Dominik Mysterio is the greatest of all time."

The rivalry between Cena and Dominik Mysterio began earlier this month when the veteran dethroned the younger star as Intercontinental Champion on "WWE Raw." In doing so, Cena also finally solidified himself as a Grand Slam Champion under the WWE banner.

During his rematch with Mysterio, Cena faced encounters with the entire Judgment Day — Raquel Rodriguez, Roxanne Perez, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Liv Morgan, and Mysterio himself. It was a low blow and title belt shot to the head from Morgan, however, that set the stage for Mysterio to win.

Looking ahead, Mysterio will begin his second reign as Intercontinental Champion. Meanwhile, Cena pivots to WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, where he will meet the winner of "The Last Time Is Now" tournament.

