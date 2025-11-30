Rhea Ripley Reacts To 'Wild' Liv Morgan Return At WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

At WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, Liv Morgan defied physical expectations when she returned weeks ahead of schedule to help her on-screen boyfriend Dominik Mysterio beat John Cena and regain the WWE Intercontinental Championship. According to long-time rival Rhea Ripley, the same cannot be said about the expectations for Morgan's personality.

"It was wild," Ripley told ESPN's "SportsCenter" when reflecting on the events of Cena vs. Mysterio. "I don't even know how to describe the emotions that I was feeling because I was kind of just watching it in awe and kind of like a fan. I was like, 'Is this real? Is this actually happening? What is happening?' Then Liv obviously slapped Dom. I was like maybe she's seen everything that he's been doing with Roxanne [Perez] and The Judgment Day, but then once she changed her face expression, I knew it was over for John Cena in that point in time because I know how tactical Liv and Dom can be and how slimy they are.

"I knew right then and there that they had that in the bag," Ripley continued. "You just got to throw your hands up in the air and go, 'Oh well.' I guess John Cena didn't see that coming."

Originally, WWE officials projected Morgan's on-screen return to come in early 2026 after she sustained a shoulder injury in June. Upon her mid-match arrival at Survivor Series, it became clear that she had beaten those predictions. What initially wasn't clear was Morgan's present-day allegiance.

To the surprise of many, Morgan slapped Mysterio, then jumped into Cena's arms with a wide smile on her face. That expression proved to be a trick, however, as it shifted to a more sadistic one before Morgan delivered a low blow and a title belt shot to Cena. Mysterio followed with a 619 and a Frog Splash to officially dethrone the in-ring veteran.

