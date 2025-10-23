Backstage Details On Expected Return Timeline For Injured WWE Star Liv Morgan

This past June, Liv Morgan endured a separated shoulder injury that sidelined her for the remainder of the year, leaving WWE without one of its top stars in the women's division. At the time of her injury, Morgan was still one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriquez, but has since been replaced by the most recent member of the Judgment Day, Roxanne Perez. Although the timeline for Morgan's return is still uncertain, there's recently been an update regarding her health status and possible creative plans once she's back in action.

According to PWInsider Elite, it's expected that Morgan will return to the ring by early 2026, with there being a possibility that she comes back even sooner if she's progressing well on her physical rehab. The report noted that many sources within WWE are thrilled to see Morgan return to the women's division when she's ready. The former Women's World Champion is also said to be one of the most popular WWE stars in Saudi Arabia, and with the Royal Rumble being held from Riyadh next year, the company would likely want her to be healthy by January. PWInsider also assumes that WWE will try to keep Morgan's return closely guarded in order to get the biggest fan reaction possible.

Morgan has also dealt with some issues outside of the ring this year, with her alleged stalker Shawn Chan looking for her at the WWE Performance Center and attempting to enter her home this past May, before being arrested at the developmental facility days later. Chan is scheduled to stand trial in Florida in November but an official trial date has yet to be determined. Additionally, before her shoulder injury, Morgan starred in the film "Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo," which is set to hit theatres in August 2026, but PWInsider claims that the release date could potentially change in the near future.