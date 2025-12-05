TNA's Matt Hardy Weighs In On Who Had A Better Career: The Undertaker Or Sting

The Undertaker and Sting had somewhat parallel careers as top stars and respected figures in their respective promotions, and Matt Hardy has now weighed in on which of the two had the better career.

The two WWE Hall of Famers had careers that spanned over three decades and featured several memorable moments that helped carve their names into the annals of pro wrestling history. Hardy, on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, stated that he knew both legends very well before giving his analysis on the comparison between the two.

"I feel like when you look at the totality of a career, it's hard to have a greater career than Undertaker, because it wasn't like he moved around different companies. I mean, he was like on top, in a prominent position, for his entire career at WWE and did so many things, The Streak and everything else," Hardy began. "Sting, obviously, main player in NWA, main player in WCW, kind of brought new life to the brand during the Monday Night Wars, especially with his reinvention and Crow persona. He went to TNA, and he still did great things there at TNA, which is like a bit of a lower-level company, but he helped TNA kind of come to prevalence to a degree, and he stuck with them the whole while. He had that small, brief run at WWE, and then he went to AEW [and] Sting is the greatest story AEW has ever created, in my opinion."

Hardy reiterated his love and admiration for Sting, but still believes that "The Phenom" had the better career when comparing the two.

"I love Sting as a human being, really good dude. I love 'Taker as a human being as well. But it's hard when you compare the two side by side, just because 'Taker has spent all that time in WWE, the top wrestling company, as a top-tier act. It's hard. It's hard not to say 'Taker."

The two shared locker rooms in both TNA and AEW, with their last in-ring outing together coming in 2022 when the Hardys teamed with Darby Allin and Sting on Dynamite.